EXPLAINED: The status of hospital beds in Wisconsin, North Central Region

WISCONSIN, Wis. (WAOW) — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues and cases continue to increase in Wisconsin, hospital bed availability remains a topic of conversation.

On Tuesday, the Mayo Clinic Health System announced that its hospitals had reached 100% capacity. They say 50% of the patients in their full intensive care unit have COVID-19 and 40% of their medical/surgical beds are filled with COVID patients.

They're the first health system to announce that capacity has been met — and while the region still has other hospitals, it's a warning for the rest of the state.

Each day, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates hospital capabilities with data inputted by by hospitals across the state. Recently, each update breaks the record from the day before for the amount of COVID-19 patients admitted into the hospital. While the data cannot be viewed at the county level or by health system, it helps give an idea of the status of hospitalizations in the state and by region.

The state lists its total hospital beds and immediate bed availability (IBA). Unless beds are added or removed from facilities, the total amount of beds is static. Currently, Wisconsin has 11,093 beds.

IBA's are beds that are available for use when a patient is admitted. The number of IBA's change on a near daily basis. It's important to note that changes in IBA's during the pandemic are not only related to COVID-19 patients — since the number still changes as patients in other departments are admitted and released.

As hospitals continue to fill, the healthcare system runs the risk of being able to take care of all who have health needs — COVID-19 patient or not.

This is where hospitals currently stand:

According to the DHS update on Wednesday there are 2,102 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, an increase of 32 from Tuesday. Of those, 441 are in the ICU.

As of Wednesday's update on hospital capabilities, there are only 1,136 IBA's available in the state, meaning 90% of beds are currently being used. COVID-19 patients currently account for 21.1% of patients in beds in hospitals across Wisconsin.

In North Central Wisconsin, there are 1,043 beds in total— although this number could change if other areas of hospitals convert for patient care.

As of Wednesday, the region had 227 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, a decrease of one. Of those patients, 38 are in the ICU, which is an increase of one. COVID-19 patients account for 23.77% of patients in hospitals in the region.