Egypt’s president in Greece on 1st visit since maritime deal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Egypt’s president is meeting with Greek officials in Athens on his first visit to the southern European nation since the two countries signed a deal demarcating maritime boundaries between them in the eastern Mediterranean. President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi is holding talks with the Greek president and prime minister in Wednesday morning. Egypt’s foreign minister will sit down with his Greek counterpart in the evening. Greece and Egypt signed a maritime deal in August demarcating the two countries’ maritime boundaries and setting out respective exclusive economic zones for the exploitation of resources such as oil and gas drilling. The agreement angered Turkey, which has accused Greece of trying to grab an unfair share of resources in the eastern Mediterranean.