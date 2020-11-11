D.C. Everest ends football season early due to COVID-19

The D.C. Everest High School football team will not be taking part in the WIAA's postseason after a confirmed case of COVID-19 on their football team, according to a Tweet sent out Wednesday evening.

All members of the Evergreens football team will quarantine until November 20.

They were schedule to play at #2 Hudson on Friday.

The Evergreens finish the season as Valley Football Association conference champions, going 4-0 in the conference, and 4-3 overall.