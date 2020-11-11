COVID-19 surges nationwide; Texas tops 1 million cases

Texas has become the first state with more than 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, and California is nearing that mark as new infections beset states from coast to coast. Texas has become the first state to break the 1-million mark for cases of the coronavirus. That’s according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. California, which shows California very close to break the 1-million mark as well. Across the U.S., well over about 10.2 million cases have been recorded. Cases per day are now on the rise in 49 states, and deaths per day are climbing in 39. A month ago, the U.S. was experiencing about 730 COVID-19 deaths daily. That figure has now surpassed 970 deaths daily.