Correction officers stop suicide attempt at Portage Co. Jail

PORTAGE COUNTY (WAOW) -- An inmate at the Portage County Jail is now in stable condition at the hospital after an attempted suicide.

Sheriff Mike Lukas said it happened in the early morning hours of November 10 while officers were doing routine rounds.

A corrections officer found the male inmate hanging from his cell and officers quickly went in and brought the inmate down.

"I believe it was six or seven corrections officers that responded, did outstanding work in regards to their work in the corrections facility to revive the individual and keep safety for all in the corrections facility," said Sheriff Lukas.

Sheriff Lukas says they were able to transport the inmate quickly to the hospital, he thanks the corrections officers and local EMS for springing into action.