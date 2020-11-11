Clashes at Poland’s Independence Day far-right march

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Far-right supporters in Poland have clashed fiercely with police during an annual Independence Day march attended by thousands in Warsaw that went ahead despite a ban on public gatherings due to the pandemic. Many participants turned up in cars and on motor bikes to observe social distancing Wednesday. But others marched on foot and threw firecrackers at police in riot gear. Organized by far-right groups, the marches have previously often led to clashes with left-wing groups and the police. The Nov. 11 national holiday marks Poland’s regaining of sovereignty after World War I. The country’s right-wing government promotes the event.