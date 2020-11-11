Athlete of the Week: Rhinelander’s Abi Winnicki

Not every freshman athlete can step in and make an immediate impact for their team. Luckily for Rhinelander, Abi Winnicki is an exception.

"She's talented and well rounded," said Rhinelander girls swim Head Coach Jenny Heck. "She's strong, she's hard working and I think she's had a lot of great examples to look up to."

Perhaps the most influential of those examples is her sister Makenna.

"She's the one that encouraged me to start swimming," said Abi Winnicki. "She started swimming before me and I wanted to be like her. So I started swimming. She started my career."

A career that's already put Winnicki on some of the biggest stages.

"She definitely has a lot of experience at the state meet at the club level," said Heck. "So coming into the high school, we knew that she would be a great asset to the team."

Indeed she has been.

In her first year on the team, the freshman helped the Hodags secure their second straight section title last weekend. Her contribution came by way of competing in and winning four events, two relays and two individuals.

"It wasn't very scary for me because I've gone to big meets," recalled Winnicki. "So I was just ready to get in the pool and swim as hard as I could."

Her victories are a big reason why the Hodags are now headed to the state meet Friday, where the fabulous freshman hopes to continue to show that the spotlight is never too bright.

"Well, we're looking for a team win which would be the first ever in history for Rhinelander," said Winnicki. "I'm hoping that I can win both of my events, but that's just insane! I don't know what I would do if that actually happened."

Winnicki will be competing in both the 100 and 200 yard freestyle events this Friday in Waukesha.