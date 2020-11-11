A top rebel leader surrenders to Indian army in northeast

GAUHATI, India (AP) — India’s army says a top insurgent leader and four of his fighters operating along India’s border with Bangladesh and Myanmar have surrendered with arms in the country’s troubled northeast. Drishti Rajkhowa, who now is in the army’s custody, is considered to be the No. 2 leader in the United Liberation Front of Asom, a faction headed by Paresh Baruah. The group is fighting for independence from India. Another faction of ULFA, headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, has been in peace talks with the Indian government since 2011. Government forces are battling dozens of ethnic insurgent groups in India’s remote northeast who are pushing demands ranging from independent homelands to maximum autonomy within India.