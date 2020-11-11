A festival hit waylaid by the virus, ‘The Climb’ peddles on

NEW YORK (AP) — The pandemic has made a mess of countless movie schedules and upended coming-out parties for plenty of filmmakers, but the postponed path for “The Climb” has been as awkward as any. It was a hit at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2019. It landed distribution from Sony Pictures Classics, rode the festival circuit and won a Film Independent Spirit nomination. Then four days before the film’s theatrical opening in March, cinemas shut down. “The Climb,” a comic if traumatic portrait of male friendship told over years in one-take chapters, finally opens in theaters Friday.