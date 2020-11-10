Wisconsin Rapids limits public access to city buildings

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) — City buildings in Wisconsin Rapids, including City Hall, are limiting public access.

A press release from Mayor Shane Blaser says the limitation is in order to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The limitations take effect on Wednesday, November 11 and will remain in place until further notice.

Residents can expect the following changes:

All City departments except two service windows are closed to the public. The two service windows that remain open are the Municipal Court Clerk and the Police Department.

The following locations are closed to the public: City Fire Stations, the City Garage, the Wastewater Treatment Plant, Centralia Center, Lowell Center and Wisconsin Rapids Community Media

City staff will continue to conduct business through phone, email and mail. Services such as garbage and recycling pick up will continue uninterrupted.