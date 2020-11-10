Wisconsin again breaks COVID-19 records

(WAOW) — Wisconsin has again broken records for its increase in coronavirus cases and deaths, and hospitalizations remain at an all time high.

The state today reports 7,073 new cases, beating a previous record set Saturday with 7065 cases. They also reported a record of 66 deaths, beating a previously set record of 64.

The state's recovery status continues to go decrease. Of the total 278,843 confirmed coronavirus cases, 214,469 or 76.9% of cases are considered recovered. On Monday, the recovery status was 77.4%.

Now, a total of 2,395 (0.9% of confirmed cases in the state) have died due to the virus.

As of Sunday afternoon, 1,860 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, a new record. Of those, 397 are in the ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

As of Monday afternoon, 2,003 COVID-19 patients were being treated in Wisconsin hospitals, which beats the record set on Sunday. The total in the ICU decreased by one to 396, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association.

In North Central Wisconsin, as of Monday afternoon, there are 221 total COVID-19 patients being treated in the region, 37 of which are in the ICU. This is an increase of 20 hospitalizations since Sunday.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.