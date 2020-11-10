Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST

Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations
of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of
an inch.
* WHERE…Price County.
* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&