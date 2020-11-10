Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

4 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations

of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of

an inch.

* WHERE…Price County.

* WHEN…From 3 PM this afternoon to 4 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&