Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST

Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CSTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY…
* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a
quarter of an inch.
* WHERE…Iron and Price Counties.
* WHEN…Until 4 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or
511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
