Winter Storm Warning from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 4:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CST WEDNESDAY…

* WHAT…Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to a

quarter of an inch.

* WHERE…Iron and Price Counties.

* WHEN…Until 4 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or

511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

