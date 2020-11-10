Wet weather today and some snow this evening

The more normal November weather has arrived. Temperatures will be cooler going forward but remaining in the seasonal range and the sun should still come out a fair amount of time, so it won't be too bad for this time of year.

Today: Cloudy, rainy, and cooler.

High: 44 Wind: North around 10

Tonight: Cloudy with rain changing to snow and then ending around midnight. 1 to 4 inches accumulation possible northwest of Marathon county.

Low: 28 Wind: Becoming West 15-25

Wednesday: Becoming mostly sunny.

High: 41 Wind: West to SW 10-15

Be sure to have some rain gear ready if you plan to spend some time outside today. It looks like there will be a soaking light to moderate rain for most of the day and into the early evening. With the wind turning to the north at around 10 mph and cloudy/damp conditions all day, high temperatures will be fairly cool, only reaching the upper 30s in the Northwoods, and 40s elsewhere. Rain amounts could be around an inch in many locations. Some thunder is also possible in the far south and southeast around Wisconsin Dells or Wautoma.

The rain will change to snow this evening before coming to an end. Most locations around central Wisconsin will not see much accumulation, maybe a dusting or a tenth of an inch. The heaviest snow accumulation will be northwest of Marathon county. There might be an inch or so around Medford and Tomahawk. 2 to 4 inches could fall around Park Falls or farther north into Ashland and northern Iron counties.

The clouds will clear out for Wednesday as temperatures remain on the cool side. Highs will be in the low 40s. The mercury could hit the mid 40s on Thursday before a weak trough of low pressure arrives later in the afternoon. This weak weather system will produce another chance of snow. There might be up to an inch accumulation from Wausau on north Thursday evening.

It will be back to some sunshine on Friday but it will be chilly to round out the work week. Highs on Friday will be in the 30s. Another storm system could bring some rain on Saturday which could possibly change to some scattered snow showers in the Northwoods. A few snow showers could also linger into Sunday morning.

Have an excellent Tuesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 2002 - Severe thunderstorms developed ahead of a strong cold front and produced a widespread outbreak of severe weather including many tornadoes. The worst tornado damage was concentrated in Ohio, Tennessee and Alabama. A tornado rated as F-4 on the Fujita Scale struck Van Wert county in Ohio. In Tennessee, the community of Mossy Grove was nearly destroyed by a mile-wide tornado that claimed 12 lives (ENS). A major outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes occurred across the U.S. Tennessee and Ohio valley region on November 10-11, 2002, producing damage in 13 states. A total of 75 tornadoes touched down on Sunday 10th, resulting in at least 36 deaths (ENS).