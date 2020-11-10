Wausau West football opts out of WIAA culminating event

Despite being slated for at least one more week of football, the Wausau West Warriors team has decided to opt out of the WIAA's culminating event.

The Warriors were scheduled to play Mosinee Friday at 7 P.M. with the winner advancing to face the victor of Lakeland vs Rhinelander.

Mosinee has rescheduled their game this Friday against Cadott, although the winner will not be eliminated from the abbreviated playoff format.

With no games remaining Wausau West finishes the 2020 season with a record of 2-4. Their two wins came against in week one against crosstown rival Wausau East and against Wisconsin Rapids in the following game.