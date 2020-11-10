Wausau Common Council approves mask wearing resolution

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- The Wausau Common Council has approved a resolution that would require a city wide mask requirement.

It passed by an eight to three vote.

The resolution would only go into effect if the state wide mask mandate expires and isn't renewed, it is set to expire on November 21

The city's public health and safety committee approved the resolution last week.

The committee considered both a mask resolution and a mask ordinance. The mask ordinance includes a civil fine, the resolution does not.

The resolution requires people over age five to wear a mask inside spaces open to the public.

"This is not masks for the rest of our lives it's not forever but we have to do something in the short term to get control of our virus cases," said Lisa Rasmussen who is the seventh district alderperson.

Exemptions to the resolution include medical and religious reasons.

If the city's requirement goes into effect it would expire on January 31.

The public health and safety committee will look at ways of educating the public when it comes to mask wearing as well as making mask available to the public.