UK unemployment rises increases to 4.8%, highest since 2016

LONDON (AP) — The Office of National Statistics says U.K. unemployment rose to its highest level since 2016 in the three months through September as the COVID-19 pandemic forced employers to shed workers. The unemployment rate increased to 4.8% in the period, up 0.3 percentage points from last month and a full percentage point from a year earlier. The figure is still well below the peak of 8.5% reached in late 2011 after the global financial crisis. The number of people on company payrolls has dropped by 782,000 since the start of the pandemic as government restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 forced many businesses to lay off workers, while some shops and restaurants have closed for good.