Today’s Teacher: Alicia Utke

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) — Today we feature a teacher at the University Child Learning and Care Center in Stevens Point: Alicia Utke

Alicia's nomination was sent in by the mother of one of her students, who wrote:

Alicia Utke is hands down the best teacher. She shows up everyday with a passion, dedication, compassion and care every child needs in their life. She embraces each child's unique qualities and lets them know how special they are, and builds their confidence. I can't speak any more highly of her and the impact she's had on my daughters life. So much so, that she wants to become a teacher, just like teacher Alicia.

To nominate your favorite educator, email a description and a photo to teachers@waow.com.

Today's Teacher airs each Monday on News 9 at 5, and then again on News 9 on the CW at 9.