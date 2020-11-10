Sheriff: Man shows up at Middleton hotel with gunshot wound

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating after they say a man with a gunshot wound ran into a Middleton hotel asking for help.

Authorities said they were called to the location in the 6900 block of Seybold Road at 11:30 Monday for a report of a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what led up to the shooting.