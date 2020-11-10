Rolling with it, Keith Richards is chilling in the garden

NEW YORK (AP) — Keith Richards says he understood how hard Mick Jagger’s job was as a frontman when the guitarist took the lead role and performed his first solo tour in 1988. On Friday, Richards is releasing a limited edition box set of his 1988 concert at the Hollywood Palladium taken during that tour. The Rolling Stones — Richards, Jagger, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts — were supposed to be on the road this year but things changed because of the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Richards has been chilling out at his home, where he’s gardening, enjoying the time off and speaking to people via a landline instead of a cell phone.