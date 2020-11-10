Report sounds an alarm on ongoing decline of US coral reefs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A first of its kind assessment of the coral reefs in U.S. waters is sounding the alarm over the role of human activity and climate change in the decline of these sensitive ecosystems, which scientists deem essential to the health of the world’s oceans. The reefs off heavily populated Florida are among the most damaged, with as little as 2% of the coral reefs remaining. While the report says the condition of the coral reefs in the U.S. is “fair,” researchers say they continue to be vulnerable. The study found warming waters because of climate change has especially been problematic in those reefs ranging from the Pacific to Florida waters.