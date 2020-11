(WKOW) -- Thousands of heads of romaine lettuce are being recalled in 19 states, including Wisconsin, for a possible E. coli contamination.

Tanimura and Antle recalled nearly 3,400 cartons of the single head romaine lettuce.

The labels said they were packaged on October 15 or 16. The UPC number on the recalled lettuce is: 0-27918-20314-9.

No one has reported getting sick.

The company called the recall "precautionary."