Press groups concerned over killings of Mexican journalists

MEXICO CITY (AP) — International press groups are expressing concern about a spike in the number of journalists killed in Mexico, after three were murdered in ten days. The Committee to Protect Journalists, Reporters Without Borders and the Inter American Press Association urged Mexico Tuesday to investigate the killings and protect journalists. On Monday, gunmen killed a reporter for a local news site in Guanajuato state. On Nov. 2, a man shot to death on-line reporter and photographer Jesús Alfonso Piñuelas in the northern state of Sonora. On Oct. 29, television journalist Arturo Alba Medina was shot to death in the border city of Ciudad Juárez.