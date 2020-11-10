Much at stake as Supreme Court weighs future of ‘Obamacare’

WASHINGTON (AP) — When the Supreme Court weighs the fate of “Obamacare,” arguments will revolve around arcane points of law like severability — whether the justices can surgically snip out part of the law and leave the rest.

But what’s at stake has real-world consequences for just about every American, as well as the health care industry, a major source of jobs and tax revenues.

Whether the Affordable Care Act stays, goes, or is significantly changed, will affect the way life is lived in the United States.

From protections for people with pre-existing conditions, to insurance subsidies, to free birth control — Obamacare deals with it all.

Arguments are scheduled for Tuesday in the Supreme Court’s third major case over the 10-year-old law.

Republican attorneys general in 18 states and the Trump administration want the whole law to be struck down, which would threaten coverage for more than 23 million people.

California is leading a group of Democratic-controlled states that is urging the court to leave the law in place.