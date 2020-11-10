Marathon Co. breaks COVID-19 case record

MARATHON CO., Wis. (WAOW) — Along with the state of Wisconsin, Marathon Co. has broken it's record for newly reported positive cases.

County officials report 238 new positive cases, bringing the total case count to 7,096. Of those cases, 3,476, or 49%, are considered recovered. Still, the increase in active cases went up 145 since Monday.

Another 18 hospitalizations and seven deaths were reported. A total of 82 residents have died in the County since the beginning of the pandemic.

More information can be found on the Marathon County Health Department COVID-19 Dashboard.