Homicide charge filed in fatal bus stop crash

WAUTOMA, Wis. (WAOW) — A man is facing felony charges for a school bus stop crash that killed a six-year-old girl.

Seventy-six-year-old Carl Mullenix is expected to make an initial appearance in Waushara County Circuit Court Tuesday at 2:30 pm on two charges:

A felony charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle.

A misdemeanor charge of reckless driving-causing bodily harm.

Maryana Kranz was killed outside her Plainfield home last February while waiting to get on the bus.

Prosecutors say Mullenix drove around the right side of the bus on Highway 73 and struck the girl and her four-year-old sister, who suffered a concussion.

