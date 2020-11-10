Greek authorities break up migrant smuggling ring

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have broken up a migrant smuggling ring that had been operating on the eastern Aegean island of Kos, bringing people from the nearby Turkish coast to the island and facilitating their movement to the Greek mainland. According to a coast guard statement released Tuesday, the arrest of five foreign nationals in the island’s main town last Friday led to an investigation after which four Greeks, aged between 29 and 48, and one 25-year-old foreign national were arrested on charges related to the operation of a criminal organization. Greece is a popular route into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The vast majority make their way to the Aegean islands from the nearby Turkish coast.