Governor to call for unity in face of pandemic during address

MADISON (WKOW) -- Gov. Tony Evers will call for unity to fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a primetime address to the state.

The governor's office released some of the remarks Evers will make ahead of the speech planned for Tuesday evening.

"A global pandemic—coupled with economic uncertainty and another election season—has shaken our patience, our empathy, and our compassion for one another," an excerpt of the speech reads. "But now, as we put the election behind us, we are called upon to remember the things that unite us—and that includes the struggles that we share."

Included in the speech is a dire prediction from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation that Wisconsin's COVID-19 death doll could more than double to 5,000 by the end of the year. So far, the disease has killed 2,395 people in the Badger State, according to the state Department of Health Services.

"I am concerned about what our current trajectory means for Wisconsin healthcare workers, families, and our economy if we don’t get this virus under control," the speech reads. "So, I want to be clear tonight: each day this virus goes unchecked is a setback for our economic recovery."

Evers will layout a bleak future if Wisconsinites are unable to come together and meet the pandemic with a unified front. The speech warns of further suffering for "bars, restaurants, small businesses, families, and farmers" if action is not taken immediately.

However, the governor goes on to note that further increases of cases, hospitalizations and deaths can be avoided.

"These are predictable and preventable," the speech reads. "That means the fight against this virus is winnable, but only if we fight it together."

The governor is scheduled to speak at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday from the Governor’s Conference Room in the East Wing of the Wisconsin State Capitol.

The address will be virtual and can be streamed on the governor’s Facebook here, as well as on his official YouTube page here.

You can also watch it on News 9 at 6 as well as on our WAOW Facebook page.