Wisconsin Gov. Evers plans evening address on COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers plans to livestream an address on the coronavirus pandemic. The address will be streamed on the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages at 6:05 p.m. It comes after the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 4,360 new confirmed cases of the virus on Monday. That’s up from 4,280 on Sunday but still dramatically fewer than the record 7,065 cases recorded on Saturday. The disease caused by the virus was a factor in an additional 17 deaths. The state has now seen 271,770 cases and 2,329 deaths related to the virus since the pandemic began.