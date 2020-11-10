Dry Veterans Day but unsettled outlook

Winter Weather Advisory until 4 a.m. Wednesday for Vilas County and Winter Storm Warning until 4 a.m. Wednesday for Iron, Ashland, and Price counties.

We have been having quite a nasty weather situation across Wisconsin the past 24 hours thanks to a strong cold front moving through along with low pressure strengthening right on top of the state Tuesday afternoon. A tornado watch was in effect in southeast Wisconsin where highs were in the 70s, to a Winter Storm Watch in the northwest part of the state where temperatures were near 30 with ice and snow! Rain totals of 1 to 2 inches will be common across much of central Wisconsin before the system starts to move out Tuesday night.

Areas north of a line from Eau Claire to Medford to Florence will have the most winter precipitation with a mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow. It could get slippery on some roads and parking lots, so please be careful. 1 to 3 inches of snow may also accumulate in northern Price, Ashland, Iron, and western Vilas County. Otherwise it will be colder with lows in the upper 20s and winds becoming west at 12-25 mph Tuesday night. Wednesday will be dry with a mix of clouds and sun. Highs will vary from the mid 30s north to the low 40s south. Winds will be from the west at 10-20 mph becoming southwest later.

Clouds will increase Thursday as the next cold front marches in from the west. It will bring some snow and rain showers to the area later in the afternoon and evening. Lows will be in the mid 20s with highs in the low 40s. Friday should be mostly sunny and chilly with lows around 23 and highs around the mid to upper 30s.

The next disturbance will push in for Saturday bringing the next round of rain and snow. Again it doesn't look overly heavy, but it will make it sloppy and raw. Highs will reach the upper 30s. Some rain and snow showers may linger for Sunday with a reinforcing cold front pushing through, especially for the north half of the area. Highs will be around 40.

We are expecting more sunshine early next week and a break from the rain and snow. Highs should be around 37 Monday and near 40 Tuesday. Lows could drop into the mid to low 20s. Overall that is pretty typical mid-November weather.

Stay warm tonight! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 10-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1975 - Another freshwater fury hit the Great Lakes. A large ore carrier on Lake Superior, the Edmund Fitzgerald, sank near Crisp Point with the loss of its crew of 29 men. Eastern Upper Michigan and coastal Lower Michigan were hardest hit by the storm, which produced wind gusts to 71 at Sault Ste Marie MI, and gusts to 78 mph at Grand Rapids MI. Severe land and road erosion occurred along the Lake Michigan shoreline. A popular hit song by Gordon Lightfoot was inspired by the storm. (David Ludlum)

1988 - Strong winds circulating around a deep low pressure system in southeastern Ontario buffeted the northeastern U.S., with the Lower Great Lakes Region hardest hit. Winds in western New York State gusted to 68 mph at Buffalo, to 69 mph at Niagra Falls, and to 78 mph at Brockport. Four persons were injured at Rome NY when a tree was blown onto their car. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)