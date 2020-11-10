Destruction of murder hornets nest doesn’t end threat

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — When scientists destroyed the first nest of so-called murder hornets found in the U.S., they discovered about 500 live specimens in various stages of development. Washington state officials said Tuesday that the total included nearly 200 queens that had the potential to start their own nests. Still, that didn’t end the threat from the giant insects that can deliver painful though rarely deadly stings to people and wipe out entire hives of honey bees. Scientists think other nests already exist and say it’s impossible to know if any queens escaped before the first nest was destroyed.