COVID hospitalizations increasing in North Central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The latest numbers for Wisconsin's North Central Region show an average of 181 COVID patients were hospitalized.

Ascension Hospitals from Stevens Point to Eagle River reported 46 hospitalized COVID patients and 5 COVID patients in intensive care.

Jonathon Matuszewski oversees Good Samaritan Hospital in Merrill and Our Lady of Victory Hospital in Stanley. "We are still open and we are here to care for not only COVID-19 patients but any healthcare needs," said Matuszewski.

Still, community spread is diminishing the healthcare workforce. Ascension recently hired 25 new employees to cover testing and staff are transferred between buildings.

Within the Marshfield System, 20-25 percent of staff are not able to work. Vice President Tammy Simon said those employees are sick, quarantined, or have tested positive.

Simon went on to say the number of COVID patients is increasing and they predict that trend will continue. "By the end of the month just in our Marshfield hospital alone, we will likely see 80-100 inpatients in our facility," she said.