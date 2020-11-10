Confederate Avenue renamed in Virginia amid racial reckoning

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The city council in Richmond, Virginia, has renamed a stretch of four residential blocks that had been known as Confederate Avenue. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the street’s name is now Laburnum Park Boulevard. The renaming is part of a much larger and ongoing reckoning over the city’s historical ties to slavery and racial discrimination. The capital city took down nearly all of its Confederate monuments this summer in the wake of protests against racial injustice. Laburnum Park Boulevard is located in a historic district with the same name. Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine lives on Laburnum Park Boulevard with his wife, Anne Holton. They also supported the change.