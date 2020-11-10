CNN tops cable ratings for election week, Biden’s speech

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CNN and Fox News Channel battled for viewers on the election day that turned into an election week and then some, each earning bragging rights. CNN edged Fox among total viewers for the week, averaging 5.9 million viewers to Fox’s 5.7 million. The latter was dominant on Tuesday as President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off at the polls. Fox averaged 14.1 million viewers Tuesday to CNN’s 9.4 million, with MSNBC drawing 7.6 million, according to Nielsen figures. But CNN was tops among those watching Biden’s Saturday evening speech after the race was called in his favor, with 13.5 million tuning in.