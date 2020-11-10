Advance voting helped ensure a smooth election despite risks

ATLANTA (AP) — The 2020 presidential election had all the makings of a looming disaster: fears of Russian meddling, violence at the polls, voter intimidation and poll workers fleeing their posts over the coronavirus. But the election was largely smooth, mainly because of the 107 million voters who cast their ballots in advance and took the pressure off Election Day operations. The relatively trouble-free weeks of mail and early, in-person voting and Election Day balloting stand in stark contrast to the unsubstantiated claims of fraud now being leveled by President Donald Trump and his allies after it became clear he had lost his bid for re-election.