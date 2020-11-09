Wisconsin football begins regular game week preparations

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) — Starting Monday morning, the Wisconsin badgers football team began regular game week preparations.

The team is scheduled to practice daily ahead of Saturday's scheduled game at Michigan. UW Athletics continues to monitor the program's COVID-19 testing results to determine the team's activities moving forward.

The program currently has five active COVID-19 cases: two student-athletes and three staff members.

“We had no new positives on Tuesday and Wednesday which was a great sign,” UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez said. “That’s when we started thinking Friday could be a day we could get the team together to start doing things with an eye towards having a regular practice week this week. So we were cautious on Friday and Saturday, split guys into groups, and just did conditioning. The team then got together and held its regular Monday practice this morning. We feel confident that we have a handle on the situation and are excited to play this week at Michigan. As we have done throughout, we will continue to monitor our testing results and base our decision on those results.”

Team activities first paused on October 28, resulting in the cancellations of games against Nebraska and Purdue.