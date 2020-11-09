Wausau teacher hosts annual turkey drive

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau East teacher is hosting his 4th annual turkey drive with the help of the school and community.

Teacher Rob Hughes continues his mission to help others. As a child, he says strangers helped his family in time of need. Now as an adult Hughes wants to continue the giving to the next generation.

"We just need some compassion and we need something to feel good about and this project," Hughes said. "By donating to the Wausau school foundation and writing in the memo line, "turkey drive" -- were going to be able to feed a lot of families in our community."

Last year he raised over 7,000 dollars, feeding more than 700 families

There are two ways people can donate: