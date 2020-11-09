Virginia gynecologist convicted of fraud, unneeded surgeries

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia gynecologist has been found guilty of submitting false insurance claims after performing what authorities described as unnecessary surgeries on women. The Justice Department said Monday that a federal jury convicted Javaid Perwaiz on 52 counts related to his defrauding of health insurance programs and falsely telling his patients they needed surgeries to avoid cancer. The Chesapeake doctor had pleaded not guilty. He could face up to 465 years in prison at sentencing set for next March 31. Federal prosecutors said many of the procedures Perwaiz performed were unwanted, including hysterectomies and tubal ligations.