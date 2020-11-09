Ukraine’s president tests positive for COVID-19

MOSCOW (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy says he has tested positive for the coronavirus and will be working in self-isolation while being treated. He tweeted Monday that “there are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat.” But he says he feels good and promised to continue to work. Zelenkiy said he was running a temperature of 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit). Ukraine’s coronavirus infections began surging in late summer and have put the country’s underpaid doctors and underequipped hospitals under severe pressure. Ukraine on Monday reported 8,867 new cases of infection and 115 deaths over the past day. Throughout the pandemic, 8,565 people have died of COVID-19 in the country.