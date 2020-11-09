President Donald Trump fires Defense Secretary Esper

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says he has fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

It's a stunning move on the heels of Trump's failed reelection bid. It could also unsettle U.S. allies and partners.

The conventional wisdom is that stability atop the Pentagon and the military be maintained during a possible transition to a new administration. Esper was Trump's second defense secretary, succeeding Jim Mattis, who resigned in 2018.

The president took to Twitter on Monday to make the announcement.

Here's what the president tweeted:

"I am pleased to announce that Christopher C. Miller, the highly respected Director of the National Counterterrorism Center (unanimously confirmed by the Senate), will be Acting Secretary of Defense, effective immediately.....Chris will do a GREAT job! Mark Esper has been terminated. I would like to thank him for his service."

This is a developing story that will be updated