Trudeau looks to Biden for help in dispute with China

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says China’s attempt at coercive diplomacy by imprisoning two Canadians in retaliation for the arrest of a top Huawei executive isn’t working and he expects President-elect Joe Biden’s administration to be a good partner in convincing Beijing to release them. Beijing arrested former diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor in December 2018 just days after Canada arrested Meng Wanzhou, a Chinese Huawei executive and the daughter of the company’s founder. The U.S. is seeking Meng’s extradition on fraud charges and her extradition case is before the Canadian courts. Her arrest severely damaged relations.