Today’s Teacher: Luke Statz

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) — Every Monday on News 9 at 5 we are showcasing an area educator who's making a difference in their community.

They're nominated by a student, a parent or even a family member.

This week we feature Luke Statz, a science teacher at James Williams Middle School in Rhinelander. His nomination was sent in my his soon to be wife, Melinda.

She says they can't go anywhere without a student or parent coming up to say "hi."

Mr. Statz often goes into school late at night to prepare a fun lesson for the next day. One day, when he found out his students had never tried ice cream the astronauts eat, he brought a cooler full of freeze tried treats for his students to try. He goes above and beyond to keep them learning.

To nominate your favorite teacher, email with a brief description and a photo to teachers@waow.com