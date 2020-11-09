The final step: Canvassing the election

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wisconsin Elections are not complete until they are certified by a Municipal Board of Canvassers.

In our area, many have begun that process and few have completed it.

The Wood County Board of Canvassers began the process on Thursday.

"There have not been any major discrepancies," said Wood County Clerk Trent Miner.

Miner expected to complete the process Monday. However, the Town of Port Edwards has an extra ballot and votes will need to be recounted. The poll book showed 688 voters while 689 ballots were reported.

The deadline Canvassers is November 17, two weeks after the election took place.

Portage County will not need to worry, its Board of Canvassers both began and completed the certification process on Monday.

The board addressed several discrepancies which Portage County Clerk Kayla Filen said is "pretty typical." That includes the town of Carson which ran out of ballots on election day. New copies were made and those additional votes were counted by-hand.

Marathon County began canvassing on Thursday and the Clerk's office tells News 9 it expects to finish the process on Tuesday.

Observers are able to attend the canvassing process.