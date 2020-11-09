Study finds long-acting shot helps women avoid HIV infection

A new study suggests a shot of an experimental medicine every two months works better than daily pills to help keep women from catching HIV. Monday’s news is a boon for AIDS prevention efforts, especially in Africa, where the study took place. Results suggest that the drug was 89% more effective at preventing infection than the pills, although both reduce that risk. The results mirror those announced earlier this year from a similar study in gay men. The latest study involved more than 3,200 participants in seven African countries. Independent monitors advised stopping the study early because of the results so far.