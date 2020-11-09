 Skip to Content

Study finds long-acting shot helps women avoid HIV infection

A new study suggests a shot of an experimental medicine every two months works better than daily pills to help keep women from catching HIV. Monday’s news is a boon for AIDS prevention efforts, especially in Africa, where the study took place. Results suggest that the drug was 89% more effective at preventing infection than the pills, although both reduce that risk. The results mirror those announced earlier this year from a similar study in gay men. The latest study involved more than 3,200 participants in seven African countries. Independent monitors advised stopping the study early because of the results so far.

Associated Press

