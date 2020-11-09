Seasonal November weather after today

The times, they are a changin'. We have one more mild, kind-of Summer-like day on the way, then it will be back to normal November weather. You will have to get used to more clouds and cooler temps once again.

Today: Increasing clouds and a bit humid with spotty showers possible during the afternoon.

High: 68 Wind: South 15-25

Tonight: Cloudy with periods of rain and rumbles of thunder.

Low: 47 Wind: South 10-20 to NW late

Tuesday: Cloudy, cooler, and rainy.

High: 49 Wind: NW 5-15

Today will be humid with increasing clouds. It will feel a bit like Summer with highs in the upper 60s to around 70 with some spotty showers possible this afternoon. There will be a stiff breeze out of the south around 15 to 25 mph.

Tonight a cold front will move into Northcentral Wisconsin and this means more widespread rain will develop along with a few rumbles of thunder. The front will be stalled over our area on Tuesday so that means more clouds and rainy weather. As the rain tapers off Tuesday night, some cool air will be drawn in from the north and it could change the rain over to snow in a few spots. The highest chance of an inch or two accumulation will be northwest of Marathon county. With the clouds, rain, and a northwest wind, highs on Tuesday will be much cooler, only in the 40s to around 50.

Cooler weather will then continue for the rest of the week with highs in the low 40s Wednesday, low to mid 40s on Thursday and only in the upper 30s for Friday and Saturday.

The weather pattern will remain fairly active as well. There will be some sun on Wednesday, then a weak storm system will move into the Upper Midwest late Thursday, bringing a chance of light snow. Two more storm systems will drift into our area over the weekend and this will mean another chance of rain and snow on both Saturday and Sunday.

Have an excellent Monday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-November-2020

On this date in weather history: 1989 - High winds prevailed along the eastern slopes of the Rockies from the afternoon of the 8th into the early morning hours of the 9th. Winds of 50 to 80 mph prevailed across the northwest chinook area of Wyoming, with gusts to 100 mph. Winds in Colorado gusted to 97 mph at Fritz Peak (located near Rollinsville) the evening of the 8th, and early in the morning on the 9th, gusted to 78 mph west of Fort Collins. (The National Weather Summary) (Storm Data)