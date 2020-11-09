Russia’s Putin says time for Syrian refugees to return home

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin says millions of Syrian refugees who fled their country’s civil war should start returning home to help rebuild Syria now that large parts of the Arab nation enjoy relative peace. Putin made the comments in a video call on Monday with Syrian President Bashar Assad, ahead of a two-day international conference on refugees in Damascus that is scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The video call was carried by Syria’s state media. Syria’s nine-year conflict has killed about half a million people and forced some 5.6 million to flee abroad as refugees. Another 6 million people out of Syria’s pre-war population of 23 million are internally displaced.