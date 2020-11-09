Rain, snow, and much colder weather ahead

The string of record setting warm temperature we have had for about a week will be coming to an end over the next few days as a strong cold front moves through. This front along with a developing low pressure system along it, will bring plenty of rain to our area later Monday night and throughout Tuesday. Rain totals of 1 to 1.5 inches should be common. Lows will be around the upper 40s Monday night with temperatures gradually falling throughout the day Tuesday. South winds of 10 to 20 mph will become northwest later Monday night. The winds will be from the north around 10 mph Tuesday, becoming northwest at 15-25 mph Tuesday night.

Rain should mix with or change to snow Tuesday evening, especially west and north of Wausau. There could be 1 to 4 inches of snow accumulation before it tapers down Tuesday night with the heaviest amounts in parts of Taylor, Price, Ashland, Iron, Vilas, and Oneida Counties. Some roads will likely get slushy and slippery in those northwest areas so please plan ahead and be careful. There might even be a minor accumulation around Wausau.

High pressure will move through Wednesday bringing partly cloudy skies along with lows in the upper 20s and highs around 40. The next front will move in Thursday providing a 50% chance of some light rain and snow especially in the afternoon in the northern half of the area. Lows will be in the 20s with highs in the low 40s.

Friday should be partly cloudy and chilly with lows in the mid 20s and highs around 39. The weekend is looking unsettled . Widespread rain is likely Saturday and it could be mixed with some snow in the north half of the area. Some leftover rain and snow showers are possible Sunday morning. Otherwise it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs will reach the low 40s with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Right now, early next week is shaping up dry and seasonal with highs around 39 Monday and mid 40s next Tuesday.

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:25 p.m., 9-November 2020

*On this date in weather history:

1913 - The freshwater fury , a rapidly deepening cyclone, caused unpredicted gales on the Great Lakes. Eight large ore carriers on Lake Erie sank drowning 270 sailors. Cleveland OH reported 17.4 inches of snow in 24 hours, and a total of 22.2 inches, both all-time records for that location. During the storm, winds at Cleveland averaged 50 mph, with gusts to 79 mph. The storm produced wind gusts to 80 mph at Buffalo NY, and buried Pickens WV under three feet of snow. (9th-11th) (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)

1982 - Seven tornadoes touched down in southern California, three of which began as waterspouts. The waterspouts moved ashore at Point Mugu, Malibu, and Long Beach. The Long Beach tornado traveled inland ten miles causing much damage. (The Weather Channel)