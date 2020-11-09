Portage County to offer free flu shot clinic for kids

Portage County, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Portage County Health and Human Services Department will offer a free weekly flu shot clinic for kids through the month of November.

It's open to kids ages 6 months through 18 years. It will take place Tuesdays and Thursdays this month, but an appointment is required in order to ensure safe social distancing.

"In past years we've been able to hold mass immunization clinics meaning lots of people come to them. This year we've been having to function a bit differently," said interim nursing supervisor Lynn Frost.

To make an appointment, you're asked to call the health department or visit their website.