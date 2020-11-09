Official: Suicide car bomber kills 4 people in Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A suicide car bomber in Afghanistan has killed at least four people and wounded 40 in an attack on a police base in the country’s southern Kandahar province. No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack late Sunday night. However, suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban. Violence has soared in Afghanistan in recent months, even as the Taliban and government negotiators hold peace talks in Qatar. The two sides have made little progress and attacks continue despite warnings from the U.S. that continued violence could derail the talks.