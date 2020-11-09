Merrill Jefferson Award honoree recognized nationally

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) — A Merrill man takes part in the virtual Jefferson Awards national ceremony.

Jerry Hersil is the driving force behind the Haunted Sawmill.

It began in 2010.

"The first year we thought we would have a few hundred people, but 4,000 came through," Jerry Hersil says.

The money it brought in sent Boy Scouts to summer camp.

Today it helps children and youth groups throughout the Merrill area.

The Multiplying Good 2019 Jefferson Awards is a shout out to volunteers for their impact on local communities.

The Jefferson Awards began 47 years ago.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Senator Robert Taft, Jr. and Sam Beard created the honor to recognize people for their public service.